Watch: Russel Wilson Suprises His Mother With A Brand New House For Mother’s Day! (Video)





After signing a $140 million NFL contract making him the highest-paid player in the NFL, Russell Wilson surprised his mother Tammy with a brand new house for Mother’s Day.

The heartfelt moment was captured on video and posted to Russell’s social media, that showed the NFL star quarterback handing over the keys to his mother, Tammy, who’s initial shock led to tears of excitement and joy.

Back in April, Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks, that included a $65 million signing bonus…making him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

Watch the heartfelt video below: