Good News: Lamar Odom Released From Rehab After One Month And ‘Doing Great’! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that former NBA star Lamar Odom has been released out of treatment after one month and is doing great.

Odom, 37, was released today from a San Diego, California, rehab facility. Odom decided to seek treatment last month, citing he wanted to get back on track “for his kids” and to feel 100 percent again.

Watch the video below for more details…

In case you missed Odom’s interview with “The Doctor’s,” you can check out the interview below before he checked himself into rehab for his addiction issues.

