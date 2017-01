NFL star quarterback and social activist Colin Kaepernick is continuing to keep his word by putting his money where his mouth is and donating his massive sneaker collection to many less fortunate people in need.

Earlier this week, Kaepernick and his girlfriend Nessa Diab packed hundreds of pairs of shoes and clothing into several garbage bags and donated them to local homeless shelters, charities, and orphanages.



