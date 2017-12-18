NFL Star Marquise Goodwin And Wife Morgan Open Up About Tragic Loss Of Their New Born Son Just Hours Before Game!
Watch: NFL Star Andre Branch Suprises His Mother With A Home And New Mercedes Truck! (Video)
Congratulations: NBA Star Derrick Rose And Girlfriend Alaina Anderson Expecting First Child Together! (VIDEO)
Watch: NFL Star Marvin Jones Auditions For The New American Idol…..Blows The Judges Away!! (Video)
Steph and Ayesha Curry Talk Family Life, Reality TV, Parenthood And More! (Video)

Diddy: “I Want To Buy The NFL’s Carolina Panthers & ‘Immediately’ Sign Colin Kaepernick” (VIDEO)



After the current Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced he was selling the team after a news report came out on him revealing s#xual misconduct and racist comments, Sean “Diddy” combs took to his Instagram account and said he wants to buy the team and immediately sign Colin Kaepernick.

If Diddy, who is worth around $750 million according to Forbes, wants to buy the team, he will have to pay an upwards of $2.3 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below:

Good luck with making history!!

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Corey Hawkins Speaks On His Role In ’24 Legacy,' Playing Dr. Dre In ‘Straight Outta Compton’ nd Much...
'The Breakfast Club's' DJ Envy & His Wife Gia Casey Open Up About How They Overcame Him Cheating...
La La Anthony Candidly Opens Up Her Marriage With Carmelo, Dating, Motherhood And Role On 'Power'. (...
Rapper Drake Brings Sports Reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude As His Date To The 2017 NBA Awards Show! (Vi...
Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks On The Rumors That Her & Hubby Will Smith Are Swingers! (Video)
NFL Wives Connect On Facebook To Support Each Other On Their Husbands' Long-Term Health Challenges! ...
Seth DeValve Becomes 1st White NFL Player To Kneel During National Anthem In Support Of Kaepernick's...
Seth Devalve's Wife Erica Says: '"I’m Proud Of My Husband For Kneeling During The Anthem, But D...

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment