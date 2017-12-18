Diddy: “I Want To Buy The NFL’s Carolina Panthers & ‘Immediately’ Sign Colin Kaepernick” (VIDEO)





After the current Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson announced he was selling the team after a news report came out on him revealing s#xual misconduct and racist comments, Sean “Diddy” combs took to his Instagram account and said he wants to buy the team and immediately sign Colin Kaepernick.

If Diddy, who is worth around $750 million according to Forbes, wants to buy the team, he will have to pay an upwards of $2.3 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below:

Good luck with making history!!