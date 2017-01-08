JR Smith And Wife Jewel Asks For Our Prayers After Their Baby Was Born 5-Months Premature! (Video)
TheBallerlife.com would like to send out our prayers to NBA star J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel after their baby girl was born five months premature.

J.R. Smith’s wife gave birth prematurely to the couple’s daughter, named Dakota, and revealed their baby arrived five months early and weighs 1 pound.

The couple revealed the news in a video posted on the Uninterrupted, the website created by LeBron James.

