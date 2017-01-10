Wow, Really: Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested For Sneaking Into 2 Homes And Rubbing A Sleeping Woman’s Butt. (Detail)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that Ex-NBA player Orien Greene was arrested in Florida on Monday morning after officials say he snuck into two homes and rubbed on the butt of a sleeping woman.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports, the 34-year-old ex-Boston Celtics player entered the first home early in the morning and went to the master bedroom where he encountered a 56-year-old woman lying in bed.

Greene then left without further incident and went to a 2nd home across the street … where he allegedly went to the bedroom and saw a 40-year-old woman sleeping in bed.

Greene allegedly kissed the sleeping woman on the neck and “rubbed her butt.”

The woman woke up and started yelling … Greene allegedly booked it and went to his girlfriend’s house (which is in the same neighborhood).

Cops found Greene and booked him for felony burglary and misdemeanor battery … and then he posed for the saddest mug shot ever.