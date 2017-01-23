Watch: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Surprises A US Veteran With A New Car! (Video)
Lamar Odom’s Post-Rehab Interview – Opens Up About Past Addiction, New Sobriety Plan, Biggest Regrets And Kloe Kardashian! (Video)
T.I. Schools Kanye West, Steve Harvey, And Other Black Celebrities On Meeting With Donald Trump: “There’s A Willie Lynch Agenda Going On!” (Video)
Look Who’s Back: Lil Terio Resurfaces And Dances In Pittsburgh Steelers Locker Room (Video)
Watch: NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Goes Undercover As A Lyft Driver! (Video)

Wow: Look Inside This $250 Million California Mega Mansion (Video)



Holy smokes! Take a look inside this $250 million mega mansion built by QVC handbag tycoon Bruce Makowsky, which is the most expensive home ever listed in America. This 38,000-sqft home, which went up for sale Wednesday in Los Angeles’ Bel Air, has 12 bedrooms, 21 bathrooms, three kitchens, a bowling alley, a movie theater, an 85-foot infinity pool, 130 works of art, a $30M car collection, a helicopter, two champagne cellars and a $220,000 candy room.

Watch the video below to look inside this mega mansion…

