



TheBallerLife.com has just learned that WorldStarHipHop founder Lee O’Denat…known as “Q,” has reportedly died at age 43.

TMZ reports:

We’re told Q, the CEO of WorldStar and its face, died in his sleep Monday night.

Q founded the premiere hip-hop website in 2005 when he started posting mixtapes, which gradually progressed into a mash-up of hip-hop videos, fight clips and other outrageous camera footage.

1/25/17 UPDATE: Q did die from a heart attack, according to the San Diego County Coroner. Autopsy results also list “obesity” as a contributing condition. He failed to respond to CPR, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

O’Denat had been on a fierce path to slim down in the weeks leading up to his death.

We’re told Q had been going HAM in the gym and on the treadmill — sometimes at 5 AM. People close to him say he was over 300 lbs. at his heaviest, but had been trying to shed weight to look his best for his new MTV reality show … slated to premiere in the Spring.

The show revolved around 43-year-old Q, his website’s crazy videos and celebrity guest appearances. We’re told Q had been telling friends how insanely busy he’d been juggling the show and his new gym life.