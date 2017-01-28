The Real Reasons Why Paula Patton Unexpectedly Divorced Robin Thicke Revealed In Custody Case! (Video)





Ever wondered what was the real reasons why actress Paula Patton unexpectedly filed for divorce from Robin Thicke?

Well, according to court papers filed in their nasty custody battle, Paula Patton claims she caught her ex-husband, Robin Thicke, having “inappropriate contact” with a masseuse in a hotel. Also, Patton says that at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, Thicke hit her with a “closed fist” when she was there promoting her movie “Bagage Claim.” There’s more…while staying at a hotel on Valentine’s Day in 2013, Paula said when she fell fell asleep and woke up, she caught Robin in another room with a naked woman.

Watch the video below for more details…