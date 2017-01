Tennis champion Serena Williams got a surprise from one of her biggest fans….who just so happened to be Michael Jordan. After beating her big sister Venus Williams to win her 23rd Grand Slam win, Jordan gifted Serena with some custom Jordans.

Williams was on set with ESPN immediately after her historical win and was presented with a large box from Nike that had two pairs of custom Jordans inside and a special message from Jordan himself.

