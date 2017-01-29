IG Model Elizabeth Ruiz Talks Freak Tape With Von Miller, Calls Out DeSean Jackson’s Manhood, And Sleeping With Lil Wayne! (Video)
Antonio Brown’s Girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss



Meet Chelsie Kyriss, girlfriend of NFL star Antonio Brown.

We are not sure how or when these two first met, but we do know they have been together a little over five years.

Antonio and Chelsie both have two children from previous relationships. Kyriss is the mother to her two kids, Kellen and Brooklyn. Brown has four kids: three sons named Antonio Jr., Autonomy and Ali and a daughter named Antanyiah. Kyriss is the mother of Brown’s two youngest kids, Autonomy and Ali.

Prior to dating Kyriss, Brown was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend Shameika Brailsford, who is the mother to his two children, Antonio Jr. and and Antanyiah.

At this time, Kyriss is a stay-at-home mother to the couple’s two boys. Prior to becoming a stay-at-home mom, Kyriss worked as a Customer Service Representative at Wilton Brands Inc. Chelsie also worked as a sales representative at Victoria, an assistant teacher at Adventures Through Learning (daycare),and as an assistant store manager at Bakers Footwear Group where she later became store manager.

Chelsie Kyriss was born September 1st, 1989 in Springboro, Ohio. She attended Springboro High School, Sinclair Community College and Georgia Perimeter College where she graduated in 2011 with a general education degree.

Antonio Brown is currently a wide receiver and punt returner for the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. He played college football at Central Michigan University, where he earned All-American honors in 2008 and 2009 as a punt returner. Brown was selected 195th overall by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Brown appeared on season 22 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” On the show, he was paired with professional dancer Sharna Burgess and they were eliminated during the semifinals of the show and finished the competition in 5th place overall.

