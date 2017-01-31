Anthony Anderson Reunites With Wife Alvina Stewart! (Video)





At this year’s 2017 SAG Awards this past Sunday, actor Anthony Anderson and his wife Alvina Stewart attended the show together, which was the pair’s first public appearance since Alvina’s request earlier this month for her divorce petition to be dismissed.

Back in September 2015, Stewart filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as April 1st, 2014, and requested spousal support.

Anderson and Stewart were high school sweethearts. They married in September 1995. The on -again couple have two children — son Nathan, 16, and daughter Kyra, 20.

