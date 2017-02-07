Reunited?? Scottie Pippen & Estranged Wife Larsa Pippen Spotted Out Together In Hollywood! (Video)

Singer Tank Pops The Big Question To Longtime Girlfriend Zena Foster… And She Said “Yes!” (Details)
Could reconciliation be in the works for Scottie and Larsa?

TheBallerLife.com has learned that retired NBA star Scottie Pippen and his estranged wife, Larsa Pippen, was spotted out together on a date night at “The Nice Guy” in West Hollywood  on Monday… with Larsa sporting a huge new 14K diamond ring.

Inside the restaurant, Larsa, 42, and Scottie, 51, were spotted getting cozy with each other and hanging out with their friends David Foster, Kourtney Kardashian and LL Cool J inside the celebrity filled club.

As previously reported, Scottie filed for divorce from Larsa on October 18th, 2016…calling for a dissolution to their 19-year marriage.

The surprise breakup hit the news and social media as multiple sources alleged that Larsa had cheated on Scottie with rapper Future, whom she reportedly first met at a Haute Living magazine party in Miami last summer. However, a source close to Larsa denied claims of adultery, telling Us Magazine that she and Future “are justfriends.”

Prior to hanging out with Scottie, Larsa took to Snapchat and showcased a brand-new, huge 14K diamond ring that seems to be a Valentine’s gift from the former NBA star.

