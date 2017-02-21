Jennifer Lopez Speaks On Drake, Love Life And Dating Younger Men! (Video)
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez stopped by the “Ellen” show earlier today and dished on her love life, rapper Drakw and dating younger mmen.

Watch the interview below…

