Angelina Jolie Cooks And Eats Spiders + Breaks Her Silence On Her Divorce To Brad Pitt! (Video)

While cooking and eating spiders with her kids in Cambodia, actress Angelina Jolie broke her silence for the first time about her divorce to Brad Pitt with BBC News. Also, Jolie dished on her new film, “First They Killed My Father,” a movie based on the genocide in Cambodia – politics and her family.

Watch the videos below….

WOULD YOU EAT A COOKED SPIDER?? YUCK!!!

