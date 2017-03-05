Heartfelt: Donald Faison Mourns The Death Of His Ex-Wife, Lisa Askey, With An Emotional Tribute! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com would like to send our condolensces to actor Donald Faison, his three kids and his ex-wife Lisa Askey’s family and friends, after Lisa died earlier this week of unknown causes.

Faison posted a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife and mother to three of his children, Lisa Askey, expressing his gratitude to his late partner, despite their differences.



Faison and Askey reportedly met when she was a nursing student and they went on to marry in 2001, but unfortunately divorced in 2005. The former couple has twins girls Kaya and Dade, 18, and a son Kobe, 15.

In 2012, Faison married reality star CaCee Cobb, with whom he has two children, Rocco, 3, and Wilder, 22 months. He also has another son, Sean, from a previous relationship.