Congratulations: Russell Westbrook And Wife Nina Announce Their Expecting First Child! (Video)





It’s official! NBA star Russell Westbrook is going to be a father.

On his Instagram page, Russell announced that he and his wife, Nina, are expecting their first child, due in May.

Along with the big announcement, he also shared a cute photo.

See photo below….

-5/2017- 🙏🏾 A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Russ and Nina got married back on August 29th, 2015. The college sweethearts have been dating since their college basketball days back at UCLA university.

No word yet if their little bundle of joy is a boy or a girl.

Congratulations to the Westbrooks!!

Photo Source/Credit: Russell Westbrook