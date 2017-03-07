Heartfelt: Donald Faison Mourns The Death Of His Ex-Wife, Lisa Askey, With An Emotional Tribute! (Video)
Stephen A. Smith Rips Will Cain For Telling Colin Kaepernick & Black People How They Should Feel About Injustices In America. (Video)
Remy Ma Reveals The Real Reason She Went Hard Dissing Nicki Minaj On ‘Shether’ Track! (Video)
Congratulations: Tyrese And New Wife Samantha Lee Announce They Secretly Got Married On Valentine’s Day! (Video)
Mahershala Ali’s Wife Amatus Sami-Karim

Congratulations: Russell Westbrook And Wife Nina Announce Their Expecting First Child! (Video)



It’s official! NBA star Russell Westbrook is going to be a father.

On his Instagram page, Russell announced that he and his wife, Nina, are expecting their first child, due in May.

Along with the big announcement, he also shared a cute photo.

See photo below….

-5/2017- 🙏🏾

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

Russ and Nina got married back on August 29th, 2015. The college sweethearts have been dating since their college basketball days back at UCLA university.

No word yet if their little bundle of joy is a boy or a girl.

Congratulations to the Westbrooks!!

Photo Source/Credit: Russell Westbrook

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment