Watch: Uber Driver Goes Wild After Picking Up Dwyane Wade: "You Are The Man!" (Video)



Check out this funny videoo an Uber driver who went wild after he realized he picked up NBA star Dwyane Wade from a Waffle House in Orlando on Tuesday.

Before the encounter with the Uber driver, Wade rented out the Waffle House to get his “eat on” with his Chicago Bulls teammates Rajon Rondo, Jerian Grant and others when he ordered an Uber to take him back to the team hotel.

As a result, Wade loved the Uber driver’s compliments and said they’re already “fast friends.”

