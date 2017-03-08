Wow: Emmanuel Sanders’ Wife Gabriella Files Divorce Docs Breaking Down How He Spent A Ton Of Money On His Side Chicks! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that NFL star Emmanuel Sanders’ estranged wife, Gabriella Sanders, has filed divorce documents claiming he lied, cheated and spent thousands of dollars on side chicks.

>TMZ reports:

It’s all in ANGRY court docs filed by Gabriella Sanders — who blasts the father of her 2 children with a metaphorical bazooka right from the get go.

“When he’s not playing football on the field, he ‘plays the field’ with numerous women whom he is or has committed adultery.”

Gabby lays out multiple marital “atrocities” allegedly committed by her husband — and claims he spent “thousands upon thousands of dollars on girlfriends and wasting the community estate, even purchasing a vehicle for one of his illicit affairs.”

Gabby filed for divorce from Sanders back in October and in the new court docs filed in Texas she says there is ZERO chance of a reconciliation.

Emmanuel signed a $33 mil extension with the Broncos back in Sept. — with $27 mil fully guaranteed.

But there’s more …

Gabby also claims Emmanuel lied to the Broncos — claiming he told the team he needed to miss a practice in Nov. so he could be in Houston for the birth of their child … which was a lie so he could go out partying.