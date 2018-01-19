



TheBallerLife.com – Ballerwives.com has learned that former NFL star Derrick Ward has been accused of allegedly assaulting his wife and threatening to kill her, according to new legal docs she filed in court.

TMZ reports: Naomi Lee Allen-Ward just got a restraining order, claiming Derrick has been verbally, emotionally and physically abusive toward her. She gives several instances in her docs, including one where she says he was schooling her daughter about scuffed shoes and she chimed in to help calm down the situation. She says he responded, "You always have to f***ing say something! I hate you! I'll kill you! I don't care if I go to jail."

In another instance, during an argument in October of last year, she says he lunged toward her, poked her in the face and put his hands around her throat, saying, “You’re so f***ing stupid.” She says she’s been on the receiving end of monthly outbursts since their relationship began 9 years ago, but he became physically abusive over the last year. She says he shoves her, punches walls, breaks objects … all in front of their children. The restraining order requires Derrick to stay 100 yards away from his wife and children.

Derrick and Naomi tied the knot in 2012. They have two children together.

According to her Facebook page, Naomi studied political science at the University of Toronto. Naomi, 36, says she is of Jamaican and English heritage.

Naomi is a former member of the all-girl R&B group “Electrik Red,” which formed in 2005 and made their breakthrough when they signed with Def Jam records in 2008.

Prior to joining the group, Naomi appeared in music videos for popular artists such as Akon and Ludacris. Also, Naomi made an appearance in 2006’s Oscar-winning movie “Dreamgirls.”

According to her LinkedIn page, from 2010 to 2012, Naomi worked as the CEO and Writer/developer at Allenworks & Allen Hairston Entertainment. Since 2016, she has been an assistant director of marketing/ executive assistant at Alphan Orthodontics in California. In addition, she is currently the CEO at Super Smart Social.

Ward, who played five seasons with the Giants, was a part of the Giants Super Bowl XLII championship team. Also, he played for several other teams including the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans.



