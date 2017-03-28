Heartfelt: Texas Teen Dies Of Cancer Just Four Days After Meeting Beyonce! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that Ebony Banks, a Texas teenager who was fighting stage 4 cancer, died Sunday, just four days after meeting with her idol, superstar Beyoncé Knowles.

The Root report:

Ebony was undergoing treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston when she died, KHOU reports.

Ebony was a Beyoncé stan and always dreamed of meeting the star. So her classmates at Alief Hastings High School took it upon themselves to organize through social media—which really can be amazing sometimes—and started the hashtag #EbobMeetsBeyonce, which went viral.

Beyoncé’s attention was drawn to the hashtag, and last Wednesday the singer called Ebony via FaceTime, and the two were able to chat. In a video of the interaction, Ebony can be heard saying, “I love you, Beyoncé,” and Beyoncé responds, “I love you.”

Watch the heartfelt video below…