Watch: Danielle Herrington Becomes 3rd Black Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue + Gets a Surprise From Her Idol Tyra Banks (Video)



TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate Danielle Herrington on making history by becoming the Third Black woman to serve as the cover girl for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, following Tyra Banks and Beyonce.

Sports Illustrated invited the two-time SI Swimsuit model Herrington to their our office under the guise of a virtual reality shoot. Little did she know her life was about to change forever.

As she “accidentally” walked into a studio, she found herself on set with an SI Swimsuit legend — the one and only Tyra Banks, who made the surprise announcement.

Watch the video below:

After the announcement, Danielle, 24, visited the studio of “Good Morning America” and opened up about her historic moment.

