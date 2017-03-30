Looking Good: Comedian Lavell Crawford Speaks On Weighing 475 Pounds Before Recent Weight Loss: “I’m Trying to Live!” (Video)
Wow: Jeff Bezos Passes Warren Buffett To Become The World’s Second Richest Person! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has learned that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has passed Warren Buffett to become the world’s second richest person on Earth.

CNN Money reports:

The latest tally by Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index shows Bezos is now worth about $75.6 billion. Another ranking compiled by Forbes has Bezos’ value at “just” $75.2 billion.

He added $1.5 billion to his net worth after Amazon (AMZN, Tech30) gained $9 billion in market value during trading hours Wednesday.

The company received a generous stock bump after a Barclay’s (AGRPY) analyst declared Amazon will “likely to be one of the first trillion-dollar market cap companies.” Its shares hit a record high shortly after.

Amazon’s stock has been on fire lately — it’s grown more than 16% over the last year. Investors were pleased with the company’s decision, announced yesterday, to buy Souq, an e-commerce giant in the Middle East.

Bezos leapfrogged investing guru Warren Buffett and Spanish fashion tycoon Amancio Ortega, who are worth $74.9 billion and $74.2 billion respectively, to take the number two spot on Bloomberg’s billionaire list.

Topping the richest-person list is still Bill Gates. As founder and CEO of Microsoft (MSFT, Tech30), Gates has amassed an $86 billion fortune.

Holy cow!!!

