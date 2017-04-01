Lamar Odom Talks Cheating Death And Admits To Having ‘Multiple Affairs’ While Married To Khloé Kardashian (Video)





Former NBA superstar Lamar Odom sat down with Us Weekly and opened up about his biggest regrets stemming from his past substance abuse, including the major damage he says it caused to his marriage to now-ex-wife Khloé Kardashian.

In the interview, Lamar Odom admitted to cheating death 17 months ago, suffering 12 strokes and two heart attacks after being found comatose at a Las Vegas–area brothel and cheating on Kloe multiple times during their marriage.

