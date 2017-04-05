NFL Hall Of Famer Michael Irvin Denies S#xually Assaulting Woman At Florida Hotel! (Video)





In an exclusive interview with FOX 4’s Mike Doocy, NFL Hall of famer Michael Irvin categorically denied the claims that he s*xually assaulted a woman in a Florida Hotel and and said his legal team has video evidence to prove his innocence.

TMZ Sports broke the story about a 27-year-old woman who accused Irvin of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Florida on March 21st. Irvin said surveillance footage from the hotel will show him and his accuser leaving the room together.

Watch the interview below….