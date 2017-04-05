NFL Hall Of Famer Michael Irvin Denies S#xually Assaulting Woman At Florida Hotel! (Video)

She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Roberta Moradfar! (Photos)
In an exclusive interview with FOX 4’s Mike Doocy, NFL Hall of famer Michael Irvin categorically denied the claims that he s*xually assaulted a woman in a Florida Hotel and and said his legal team has video evidence to prove his innocence.

TMZ Sports broke the story about a 27-year-old woman who accused Irvin of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Florida on March 21st. Irvin said surveillance footage from the hotel will show him and his accuser leaving the room together.

Watch the interview below….

