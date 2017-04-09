Angela Rye: 5 Fast Facts You Probably Did Not Know





Who is Angela Rye?

Angela Rye is a successful lawyer and the Principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy firm in Washington, DC. Also, she is a political commentator on CNN and an NPR political analyst.

Here’s 5 Fast Facts Below You Probably Did Not Know:

1. Rye served as the executive director and general counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus for the 112th Congress.

2. She currently is running the boards of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee, Seattle UniversitySchool of Law Alumni, and Women in Entertainment Empowerment Network. She serves as a senior advisor to the Government Technology and Services Coalition and is a member of the Links, Incorporated .

3. She was born on October 26th, 1970 and raised in Seattle Washington.

4. Angela is a graduate of the University of Washington and the Seattle University School of Law.

5. In 2013, Rye founded IMPACT Strategies, a political advocacy firm.

Angela learned he importance of advocacy through her family’s political and community activism. Her father, Eddie Rye Jr., is a community organizer and a small business consultant and her mother Andrea Rye, is a retired college administrator.

Angela Rye is known for her humor, wit, candidness, no-nonsense approach and ability to create dialogue that ranges from political campaigns to complex legislation to social issues.

Here’s a video below of Angela calling out Joe Walsh on his bigoted tweet.

Angela visited “The Breakfast Club” recently and talked about ISIS Taunting Trump, FOX News’ Bill O’Reilly’s harassment suit, Maxine Waters and more.

Watch the video below…



Photo Source/Credit: Angela Rye