Mekhi Phifer’s Wife Reshelet Barnes





Who is Mekhi Phifer? Mekhi Phifer‘s Bio-Wiki?

Mekhi Phifer is an actor who is best known for portraying the role of Dr. Greg Pratt on NBC’s long-running medical drama ER.

How Tall Is Mekhi Phifer? Mekhi Phifer’s Weight And Height?

Mekhi’s height is 5 ft 9 1/2 in and he weighs approximately 180 lbs. (Source)

How Old Is Mekhi Phifer? Mekhi Phifer’s Birthday/Age?

He was born on December 29th, 1974.

Is He Married or Dating? ‘s Wife/Girlfriend?

Phifer married his longtime girlfriend Reshelet Barnes on March 30, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mekhi Phifer’s Personal Life – 5 Things You May Not Know:

1. Phifer is an owner of a number of Athlete’s Foot athletic shoe store franchises in California.

2. Mekhi Phifer was the 2004 winner of the Celebrity Poker Showdown Championship. He defeated Neil Patrick Harris during the fourth season.

3. In April 2002, Phifer portrayed Dr. Gregory Pratt on the medical drama ER.

4. Mekhi Phifer has a son, Omikaye, with his former wife, actress Malinda Williams.

5. Phifer was nominated twice for an NAACP Image Award.

Photo Credit: YouTube Video

Info Source: Wiki