Tyrese & New Wife Samantha Gibson Speak On How They Became Born Again Virgins By Waiting 60 Days To Male Love! (Listen)
She Said Yes! Martin Lawrence Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Roberta Moradfar! (Photos)
NFL Star Ricky Jean-Francois Talks Owning 25 Dunkin’ Doughnuts Stores To Save For Retirement!
Mary J. Blige Opens Up About Her Divorce To Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs, Her New Album & More! (Video)
Meet Amy Jadesimi, Nigeria’s Female Oil Tycoon! (Video)

Mekhi Phifer’s Wife Reshelet Barnes

Mekhi-Phifer-bio-wiki

Who is Mekhi Phifer? Mekhi Phifer‘s Bio-Wiki?

Mekhi Phifer is an actor who is best known for portraying the role of Dr. Greg Pratt on NBC’s long-running medical drama ER.

How Tall Is Mekhi Phifer? Mekhi Phifer’s Weight And Height?

Mekhi’s height is 5 ft 9 1/2 in and he weighs approximately 180 lbs. (Source)

How Old Is Mekhi Phifer? Mekhi Phifer’s Birthday/Age?

He was born on December 29th, 1974.

Is He Married or Dating? ‘s Wife/Girlfriend?

Phifer married his longtime girlfriend Reshelet Barnes on March 30, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mekhi-Phifer-bio-wiki-pics

Mekhi Phifer’s Personal Life – 5 Things You May Not Know:

1. Phifer is an owner of a number of Athlete’s Foot athletic shoe store franchises in California.

2. Mekhi Phifer was the 2004 winner of the Celebrity Poker Showdown Championship. He defeated Neil Patrick Harris during the fourth season.

3. In April 2002, Phifer portrayed Dr. Gregory Pratt on the medical drama ER.

4. Mekhi Phifer has a son, Omikaye, with his former wife, actress Malinda Williams.

5. Phifer was nominated twice for an NAACP Image Award.

Photo Credit: YouTube Video
Info Source: Wiki

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Related Post

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment