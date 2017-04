New mom Janet Jackson decided to give the world a first look at her new bundle of joy….her 3 month old baby boy, Eissa Al Mana.

The 50-year-old music diva posted the cute photo below earlier today along with the caption: ‘My baby and me after nap time.’

Janet gave birth to Eissaon January 3rd .This comes just after her separation from her Qatari billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana of five years earlier this month.

Photo Source/Credit: Janet Jackson