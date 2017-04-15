Tyrese Gibson Says #MyBlackQueen Samantha Gibson Is 46% Black: ‘Her Ethnicity Test Proves It!’ (Video)
So Sad: Ex-NFL Player Todd Heap Accidentally Hits & Kills His 3-Year-Old Daughter! (Video)



TheBallerLife.com has some very sad news to report about former Arizona Cardinals and ASU tight end Todd Heap’s daughter, who has died after Heap accidentally ran her over in his truck Friday afternoon, Mesa police have confirmed.

12news.com reports:

The crash happened near Eagle Crest Drive and Las Sendas Mountain Drive in northwest Mesa.

Police said the 3-year-old girl was in the driveway of a home when Heap moved a truck, hitting her.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said Heap showed no signs of impairment. They are still investigating.

Watch the video below for more details on this tragic story….


Our condolences go out to the Heap family.

