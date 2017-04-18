Oh No: La La and Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Separate After 6 Years Of Marriage! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that one of our favorite couples may be headed for splitsville. We heard that La La and Carmelo Anthony are reportedly separating after 6 years of marriage and being together for over 18 years. To make matters even worse, we are now hearing rumors that they are splitting in large part because Carmelo allegedly got a dancer pregnant.

TMZ Sports is reporting:

Carmelo Anthony was messing around with a woman who now claims she’s pregnant with his baby — and as you can imagine, his wife, La La, is pissed …

Multiple sources tell us … the other woman often works at a gentlemen’s club in NYC, and we’re told she’s claiming to be 6 and a half months pregnant with Melo’s child.

We’re also told she has made it clear to Melo she expects him to kick in for medical expenses and other baby related costs.

Sources close to both Melo and La La are telling us the marriage has been rocky for a while — and while the pregnancy wasn’t the tipping point, it certainly didn’t help.

So far, neither side has filed divorce papers but we’re told there’s virtually zero chance of a reconciliation.