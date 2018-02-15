Reunited, Maybe? Carmelo Anthony Posts Strong Message To La la On Valentine’s Day!





Is Carmelo Anthony and La La reconciling their marriage?

On Valentine’s Day yesterday, NBA star Carmelo Anthony posted a strong message hinting that he may have reconciled with his estranged wife Lala.

Carmelo and Lala reportedly separated after he was accused of allegedly impregnating another woman last year.

Along the with the photo below, Carmelo posted a strong message in the caption.

See message below:



We definitely hope Carmelo and Lala get back together!!!