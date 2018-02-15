LeBron James On Daughter Zuri: “Can’t Have Nothing With Her Around!” (Video)
Watch: Kevin Hart Meets Fan Battling Brain Tumor And Forms An Amazing Bond (Video)
Rapper Drake Gifts Fan $50,000 Dollar College Scholarship And $25K To Miami Senior High School! (Video)
Watch: Dwyane Wade Flies From Cleveland To Miami To Surprise His Son Zaire With A Brand New Car! (Video)
Mother Of Joe McKnight’s 8-Year-Old Son Says Road Rage Killer Deserves Life In Prison! (Video)

Reunited, Maybe? Carmelo Anthony Posts Strong Message To La la On Valentine’s Day!



Is Carmelo Anthony and La La reconciling their marriage?

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

On Valentine’s Day yesterday, NBA star Carmelo Anthony posted a strong message hinting that he may have reconciled with his estranged wife Lala.

Carmelo and Lala reportedly separated after he was accused of allegedly impregnating another woman last year.

Along the with the photo below, Carmelo posted a strong message in the caption.

See message below:

***❤ MINE FOREVER!!! HAPPY VALENTINES DAY to MY WIFE @lala #STAYMe7O

A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on


We definitely hope Carmelo and Lala get back together!!!

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment