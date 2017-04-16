So Sad: NBA Star Isaiah Thomas’ Sister, Chyna, Dies In Car Crash In Washington! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com unfortunately has some more sad news to report about NBA star Isaiah Thomas’ sister, Chyna Thomas, who died in a one-car accident Saturday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Q13Fox.com reports:

WSP said Saturday that 22-year-old Chyna J. Thomas died at the scene on Interstate 5 in Federal Way after an accident about 5 a.m.

“The witnesses observed the silver vehicle in the left lane just suddenly drift toward the left shoulder, leaving the roadway, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Nick King.

“Unfortunately at that point, (she) drove along a cement railing, a Jersey barrier which vaulted the vehicle up in the air, made it become airborne, and it struck a raised sign structure.”

Troopers believe Thomas may have fallen asleep behind the wheel. The police report said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt. There were no signs of impairment.