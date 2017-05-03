Inspiring: Brilliant Teen Raven Osborne Graduates College Two Weeks Before Receiving High School Diploma! (Video)





Check out this inspiring story about a brilliant 18-year-old named Raven Osborne, who will graduate from college two weeks before she receives her high school diploma. It’s difficult for most people to believe, but Raven took online courses, attended a year-round community college and took classes at a nearby university while in high school. At a time when college tuition is on the minds of many high school graduates, Raven didn’t have to pay a penny for any of it.

