Sad: FSU Star Travis Rudolph Talks Going Undrafted In the 2017 NFL Draft After Father’s Death, But Eventually Signs With The New York Giants! (Video)
Hill Harper Talks Being Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer And Launching His Own Skincare Line! (Video)
Tyrese Gibson Talks Having A Bigger Second Wedding On July 4th And Why He Was Tired Of The Single Life: ‘That Stuff Gets Old…It’s Grown Man Season!’ (Video)
Congratulations: Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome Daughter Sienna Princess! (Details)
Heartfelt: Deshaun Watson Brought To Tears While Reading A Letter From Mother During The 2017 NFL Draft [Video]

Inspiring: Brilliant Teen Raven Osborne Graduates College Two Weeks Before Receiving High School Diploma! (Video)



Check out this inspiring story about a brilliant 18-year-old named Raven Osborne, who will graduate from college two weeks before she receives her high school diploma. It’s difficult for most people to believe, but Raven took online courses, attended a year-round community college and took classes at a nearby university while in high school. At a time when college tuition is on the minds of many high school graduates, Raven didn’t have to pay a penny for any of it.

Watch the inspiring video below…

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment