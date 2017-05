NFL star and “Dancing with the Stars” contender Rashad Jennings and his dance partner, Emma Slater, stopped by :Access Hollywood Live” and chatted with host Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover about Rashad’s emotional hug with his father after his Week 4 dance on the show. Also, Rashad opened up about his relationship with his father and how dancing helps him get in shape for football.

Watch the interview below…