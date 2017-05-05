Ex-NBA Star Brandon Roy Was Shot While Heroically Shielding Children From Gunfire In Compton, California (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that ex-NBA star Brandon Roy was shot and wounded while shielding kids from random gunfire in the streets of Compton, California.

According to reports, Roy, 32, was one of four men shot while attending a party in Southern California over the weekend.

King5.com reports: KCBS in Los Angeles reports about 20 people, including several nieces and nephews, having a barbecue in the street. They were watching children play basketball in the 2000 block of North Nestor Avenue about 9:30 p.m. when two men walked up and opened fire without saying a word, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Roy was standing next to his six-year-old niece, according to the girl’s grandmother. He put her in a bear hug and took her to the ground. In the process, he was shot in the hamstring and butt. Roy was treated in southern California but has already returned to Washington while he recovers. Investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting, but sources tell KING 5 it could be gang-related. No arrests have been made. Watch the video below for more details on this incident.

We wish you a speedy recovery and get well soon, Brandon.