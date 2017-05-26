T.I. Speaks On Why He Decided To Bring His Hit Reality TV Show ‘The Family Hustle’ To An End This Season! (Video)
Alicia Jay, The 6’6″, 35-Year-Old Woman Crowned The ‘World’s Tallest Virgin,’ Speaks On Why She Won’t Have S*x Until Marriage! (Video)



Check out this inspiring story of Alicia Jay, the 6-foot 6, 35-year-old woman who has been crowned the world’s tallest virgin.

In this ideo below, Alicia opens up about how she has struggled with her self-image because of her height, why she made a conscious decision to wait until marriage to have s*x as she details her struggle to find a husband, her challenges, successes and much more.

Also, Alicia, who is a devout Christian, style blogger and works as a game operations manager for the NBA’s Golden State Warriors team and organization, revealed that she was bullied throughout her childhood, right up until college, because of her height and low self-esteem.

Watch the video below of Alicia’s personal story….

