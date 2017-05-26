‘Basketball Wives’ Star Aja Metoyer Responds To Claims That She’s A Certain NBA Player’s ‘Break Baby Mama!’ (Video)





In a recent interview with Bossip.com, “Basketball Wives” star Aja Metoyer said she wants fans to know that she’s far from the mother of a “break baby” or a “side chick.”

Here’s what she had to say below:

On being the mother of a “break baby” or a “side chick”

“My son’s not a break baby, I’m not a side chick or a homewrecker,” said Aja. “I would love for people to be able to relate to me as though I’m their sister or their friend. Life happens and sometimes you get dealt s****y cards and you just do the best you can do and make lemonade out of lemons.”

On people wondering how she “got” with two famous people; Damon Wayans Jr. and the “NBA star” who she respectfully declined to call by name.

“Everyone’s like ‘Oh God, how did you get Damon Wayans Jr. and this other person?’ But it’s like Damon Wayans Jr. and I, we’ve known each other since I was 12. There’s no getting. And the other person, I’ve known for 10 years plus. There was no ‘getting’ in that either, we’re from a whole huge group of friends. We’ve been friends for a very long time.

There’s no getting, there’s no ho, there’s no anything. It’s like you meet the boy next door and y’all have been neighbors for years. It seems messy but if you compare it to any other situation, it’s no beef. Everybody’s good. Everyone’s extremely happy.”

As for her and the “NBA star”, Aja says they have an “amazing” relationship for the sake of their son Xavier and declined to comment on her relationship with the person’s spouse.

“No comment, I have to leave that one,” said Aja.

