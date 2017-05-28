T.I. Speaks On Why He Decided To Bring His Hit Reality TV Show ‘The Family Hustle’ To An End This Season! (Video)
Inspiring: 'Grocery Outlet's' Franchise Owner Kia Patterson Speaks On Owning The First Black Owned Grocery Store In Compton California! (Video)



Check out this inspiring video about a woman named Kia Patterson, who owns the first Black owned grocery store franchise in Compton California.

Kia Patterson is the CEO and independent owner-operator of the “Grocery Outlet” franchise located at 2175 w. Rosecrans Ave, Compton, California, 90220.

According to reports, Kia is the first person to open up a black-owned grocery store in the state of California.

Watch the interview below of Kia talking about her store…


Please share this story below and if you live in Compton or the surrounding area, please go out and support Kia’s store.

