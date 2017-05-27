Aisha Tyler Ordered To Pay Ex-Husband Jeff Tietjens $2 Million In Spousal Support! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that “The Talk” co-host Aisha Tyler will be coughing up a hefty sum of money to her ex-husband, Jeffrey Tietjens, now that their divorce has been finalized to end their 20-year marriage.

Aisha’s husband, Tietjens, an attorney by trade, filed for divorce back in April 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Tyler, 46, will have to pay her ex $2 million. That includes $31,250 per month in spousal support for 48 months, as well as pay for his life insurance policy until the end of 2020. The two tied the knot on May 21, 1994 and separated in 2015. They do not have children together.

Last year, following the announcement of their separation, Aisha spoke out about their divorce on ‘The Talk.’

