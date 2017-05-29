Tiger Woods Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI In Florida…Stephen A. Smith And Others Weigh In On The Arrest. (Video)





The BallerLife.com has learned that Golfing legend Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Palm Beach County, Florida, at around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith weighed in on Woods’ arrest calling it an “embarrassment” to his legacy. FS1’s “Undisputed” host Shannon Sharpe and Skip Baylass also weighed in and said they feel sorry and disappointed for Tiger.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the videos below:

FLIP THE PAGE BELOW TO HEAR WHAT STEPHEN A. SMITH & OTHERS HAD TO SAY…