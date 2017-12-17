Ex-wife Of Late NBA Star Lorenzen Wright Charged In Connection With His 2010 Murder! (Video)





TheBallerLife.com has learned that the ex-wife of the late NBA star Lorezen Wright, Sherra Wright-Robinson, 46, was taken into custody in Riverside, California, and charged with conspiring with a Memphis-area man to kill her former husband.

The arrest of Sherra Wright-Robinson came after the Dec. 5 indictment of Billy Turner in the former basketball player’s death. Turner was a deacon at Mt. Olive No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, where Wright’s ex-wife was a former member.

The body of Wright, 34, was found badly decomposed in southeast Memphis in July 2010, and investigators found evidence of shell casings from different calibers at the scene. He apparently called 911 shortly after midnight on July 19, 2010 from a field near TPC Southwind golf course. At least five gunshot wounds were documented in an autopsy.

Records showed that on August 1, 2010, Memphis police searched her home and found burned pieces of metal and a letter addressed to her and Lorenzen Wright, but law enforcement at that time did not say what the items meant to investigators.

In 2014, she agreed to a confidential settlement in a dispute in Circuit Court over how she spent $1 million in insurance meant to benefit their six children.