Meet Curtis “Wall Street” Carroll, The Man Who Learned How To Read And Successfully Trade Stocks While Serving Life In Prison! (Video)





Check out this video about Curtis “Wall Street” Carroll, a man who learned how to read and trade stocks while incarcerated and serving life in prison.

Carroll’s long hard journey includes overcoming poverty, illiteracy, incarceration and a lack of outside support to become a stock investor, creator and teacher of his own financial literacy philosophy.

Carroll grew up in Oakland, California surrounded by poverty. In 1996, at 17 years old, he committed a robbery where a man was killed. He turned himself in and ended up an illiterate teenager in prison with a 54-to-life sentence. While in the San Quentin prison, the stock market captured his attention, but due to his illiteracy he couldn’t learn more about it. Motivating by the lure of financial gaining, he taught himself how to read at 20-21 years old, and then he started studying the stock market. The media calls Curtis “Wall Street” Carroll the “Oracle of San Quentin” for his stock picking prowess and ability to translate financial information into simple language for his students.



Watch the inspiring video below..

If you want to see a more in-depth interview, watch the video below…