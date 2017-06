Just one day before getting ready for the 2017 NBA Finals, LeBron James sat down with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols to shed light on racism in America and how he and his family are handling the racial slurs that were written on his Los Angeles home.

Police were investigating a possible hate crime at LeBron’s Brentwood home after the “N-Word” was spray-painted on a gate outside of his house.

