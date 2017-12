Check out this cute-adorable video of Lebron James’ wife Savannah getting their daughter Zhuri to impersonate her dad’s facial expression whenever a referre makes a bad call against him during a game.

In case you did not know, Lebron always has the same exact “confused” look whenever a referree makes a bad call against him or his team.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the video below of Zhuri nailing the impersonation….

Wow…little Zhuri looks just like her mom Savannah!!!