TLC’s T-Boz And Chilli Talk First Album In 15 Years From Fans Donating To Their Kickstarter Campaign! (Video)





TLC’s Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas stopped by the “TODAY Show” and talked about their first studio album in 15 years and the Kickstarter campaign that made it possible.

T-Boz promised their new album will still have TLC’s signature sound, saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Also, Chilli talks about teaming up with Snoop Dogg for the first video: “He was fantastic.”

Watch the video interview below…

Also, here’s a behind-the-scenes video on the set of TLC’s new music video for their upcoming album….