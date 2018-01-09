Watch: NBA Star Russell Westbrook Surprises Family With Car He Won For Being All-Star Game MVP! (Video)
Brian Banks, The Man Who Was Wrongfully Jailed For R#pe As A Teen, Talks About His New Show “Final Appeal.” (Video)



Former NFL prospect, Brian Banks, who was wrongfully jailed for r#pe as a teen, sat down host Megyn Kelly and opened up about his story and his new show with former prosecutor Loni Coombs called “Final Appeal,” with whom he examines other potentially wrongful convictions.

Accused of rape by a fellow student, Brian Banks accepted a plea deal and went to prison for 5 years on his 18th birthday. Years later he was exonerated with the help of the California Innocence Project.

