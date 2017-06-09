



Before getting drafted by the Washington Redskins in the 2017 NFL draft, former Oklahoma University running back Samaje Perine proposed to his girlfriend of over five years Meg Haney in a very magical way.

So how did he do it? Well, Samaje recruited YouTube magician Daniel Fernandez to help him propose with a unique magic trick.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Watch the magical proposal below…

Samaje and Meg first met in high school and continued their relationship to college.

Meg, born and raised in Pflugerville, Texas, graduated with a Fiance degree from the University of Oklahoma. Meg is gearing up to get her Master’s degree in Accounting and become a CPA.

Samaje Perine was selected in the fourth round (114th Overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. On May 11th, 2017, the Redskins signed Perine to a four-year, $3.05 million contract that includes a signing bonus of $659,781.