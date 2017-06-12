Congratulations: Cris Webber And Wife Erika Welcome Twin Newborns After Trying To Conceive For Years.(Photos)





TheBallerLife.com would like to congratulate retired NBA star turned analyst Chris Webber and is wife Erika on becoming parents to twin newborns, a boy and girl, after many years of trying and a few heartbreaks.

After several years of trying, the Five-time NBA All-Star Chris Webber has finally become a father for the first time. The couple revealed on social media that they’d been trying to conceive for seven years and was told they would be unable to have kids, but they kept praying and God blessed them with two beautiful kids.

In a recent interview with Esquire.com, Chris opened up about how his life has changed since the birth of his twins. Webber said, “It’s taken the edge off. It’s just something my wife and I have been praying for and working toward for years. But it’s amazing just seeing something that’s your own grow and develop. I’m just in awe. I’m just happy. Most days is laughing and crying at the fact that something like this happened.”

After the birth, Erika And Chris took to their Instagram pages and posted the photos below….

Grateful… 7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when "they" tell you it's impossible… All in his time. Thank you to all of our family and friends and even strangers who shared our journey and kept us encouraged.❤❤😘 A post shared by Erika Webber (@mrserikawebber) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

After many years of trying and more than a few heartbreaks we were blessed with these little ones. #godsgrace #worththewait thank you @mrserikawebber A post shared by Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) on Jun 4, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Chris and Erika have been married since 2009. Webber and Erika married in a private ceremony at his Atlanta home. In attendance were 200 guests including family and close friends.



Photo Source/Credit: Erika Webber