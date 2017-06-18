Wow: Diddy Beats Out Beyonce As Being The 2017 Highest Paid Celebrity According To Forbes! (Video)
Kevin Hart Speaks On His Marriage To Eniko Parrish: “She Got “Kevin 2.0!” (Video)
Demetrius Shipp Jr. Talks Going From Stocking Boxes At Target To Starring As Tupac Shakur In New Movie ‘All Eyez On Me!’ (Video)
Congratulations: Ice Cube Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame! (Video)
Kevin Hart Speaks On Bill Maher Saying The N-Word, The Time When He Almost Became A Stripper, Riding Private Jets With Jay Z & More! (Video)

Heroes: Meet Crystal Griner And David Bailey, The Two Special Agents Who Took Out The Gunman In The Congressional Baseball Practice Shooting. (Video)



Meet Crystal Griner and David Bailey, the two special agents who took out the gunman in the Congressional baseball practice shooting.

While assigned on security detail to protect Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey charged onto the baseball field Wednesday morning and exchanged gun fire with the shooter…eventually taking him out.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

After the shooting, Griner and Bailey are now being praised as heroes, as tributes are pouring in from the grateful representatives whose lives they saved and the rest of the country.

Watch the videos below…

SEE ALSO:

Check Out These Related Post

Check Out These Stories

Leave A Comment

Leave a Comment