Heroes: Meet Crystal Griner And David Bailey, The Two Special Agents Who Took Out The Gunman In The Congressional Baseball Practice Shooting. (Video)





Meet Crystal Griner and David Bailey, the two special agents who took out the gunman in the Congressional baseball practice shooting.

While assigned on security detail to protect Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House, Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey charged onto the baseball field Wednesday morning and exchanged gun fire with the shooter…eventually taking him out.

After the shooting, Griner and Bailey are now being praised as heroes, as tributes are pouring in from the grateful representatives whose lives they saved and the rest of the country.

Watch the videos below…