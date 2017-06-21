NBA Star Hassan Whiteside Makes Good On Childhood Promise And Surprises His Mother With A New 6 Bedroom House. (Video)





After recently signing a 4-year, $98 million contract with the Miami Heat, NBA Star Hassan Whiteside decided it was time to make good on a childhood promise to his mother Debbie and suprised her with a new 6 bedroon home.

What makes this momnent so special is the fact that when Hassan was younger, Debbie worked four jobs as a single mother to raise him and his six siblings and lost their childhood home she built from the ground up.

“I got laid off,” Debbie Whiteside said, “and had to sell the house because the bank wouldn’t refinance the house. It was heartbreaking, because I built the house from the ground up.” It wasn’t for a lack of trying, working as a machinist, building transmissions for tractor trailers, toiling in a shipping department. “I went down to deliver newspapers, put out flowers. I catered. I did anything to bring in money to help,” she reflected, “at the time, the father wasn’t in his life.” Through it all, she and her family found a way. “All your dreams are fulfilled as a parent when your child gives you something that you know you’ll probably never be able to get in your lifetime on your own,” Debbie says in the video. “He told me he was going to get me a house one day and nobody can take it. I guess he did that. I love you. Thank you son. You made me very happy today. I don’t think you can make my day no better.”

Watch the video below…